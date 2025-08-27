Cresset Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Primoris Services Co. $PRIM

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,270 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Primoris Services by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Primoris Services by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,662,000 after purchasing an additional 52,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Primoris Services by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after buying an additional 53,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $98.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Primoris Services from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Primoris Services from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Primoris Services from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $117.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $117.31.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.58. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Primoris Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.26%.

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $2,280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,380,856.81. The trade was a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

