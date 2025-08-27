Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter worth about $241,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Progyny by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.32. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). Progyny had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $332.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Progyny has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-1.780 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,522.04. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $59,037.25. Following the sale, the director owned 14,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,451.84. This trade represents a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners raised shares of Progyny from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Progyny from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Leerink Partnrs raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

