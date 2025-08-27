CRH (NYSE:CRH) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRH. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

CRH Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $114.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. CRH has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $114.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.92.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CRH will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in CRH by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 1,835.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.