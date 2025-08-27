Critical Analysis: Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) and Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST)

Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST – Get Free Report) and Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Ethema Health has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medpace has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ethema Health and Medpace”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ethema Health $6.02 million 0.39 -$2.06 million N/A N/A Medpace $2.11 billion 6.25 $404.39 million $13.45 34.89

Medpace has higher revenue and earnings than Ethema Health.

Profitability

This table compares Ethema Health and Medpace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ethema Health -1.03% N/A -0.51% Medpace 18.74% 67.66% 21.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of Medpace shares are held by institutional investors. 55.8% of Ethema Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Medpace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ethema Health and Medpace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ethema Health 0 0 0 0 0.00 Medpace 3 9 2 0 1.93

Medpace has a consensus price target of $406.60, suggesting a potential downside of 13.36%. Given Medpace’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medpace is more favorable than Ethema Health.

Summary

Medpace beats Ethema Health on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ethema Health

Ethema Health Corporation operates behavioral healthcare space specifically in the treatment of substance use disorders. It offers rehabilitation services. The company was formerly known as GreeneStone Healthcare Corporation and changed its name to Ethema Health Corporation in April 2017. Ethema Health Corporation is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance. The company was founded by August James Troendle in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

