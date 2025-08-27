Critical Comparison: Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) and Perfect (NYSE:PERF)

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) and Perfect (NYSE:PERF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bumble and Perfect”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $1.07 billion 0.63 -$557.01 million ($4.89) -1.32 Perfect $60.20 million 2.84 $5.02 million $0.06 33.50

Analyst Recommendations

Perfect has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bumble. Bumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perfect, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bumble and Perfect, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 2 10 3 0 2.07 Perfect 0 0 0 0 0.00

Bumble currently has a consensus target price of $6.63, indicating a potential upside of 2.71%. Given Bumble’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bumble is more favorable than Perfect.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of Bumble shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Bumble shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and Perfect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble -82.41% 10.35% 5.37% Perfect 9.52% 4.36% 3.51%

Risk & Volatility

Bumble has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perfect has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bumble beats Perfect on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2006 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Perfect

Perfect Corp. is a software as a service technology company, which engages in the business of developing makeup virtual try-on solutions. Its solutions include virtual try-ons for makeup, nail art, hairstyles, beard dye and styling, eyewear, jewelry, advanced skin diagnostic technology, foundation shade finder, and interactive artificial reality makeup application tutorial platform. Its brands include Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, e.l.e., benefit, Sally Hansen, Belcorp, Decorté, NARS, Aveda, Madisonreed, kate, Sofina iP, Jillstuart, Cosnova, Beekman, Marianna, Ardell, tarte, and Coffret D’or. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, France, and Others. The company was founded by Alice H. Chang on February 13, 2015 and is headquartered in New Taipei, Taiwan.

