Cryptocurrency Stocks To Follow Today – August 25th

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets, Galaxy Digital, and HIVE Digital Technologies are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models are closely tied to the cryptocurrency market. These may include digital-asset mining firms, blockchain technology developers, and cryptocurrency exchanges. By buying such stocks, investors gain exposure to the crypto sector without directly holding digital tokens. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLXY

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIVE

Featured Stories