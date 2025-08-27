CW Advisors LLC Acquires 3,361 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH

CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,493,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,716,000 after purchasing an additional 268,250 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,566,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,777,000 after purchasing an additional 351,406 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,836,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,721,000 after purchasing an additional 161,082 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 49,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,286,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,161,000 after purchasing an additional 310,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CBSH. Wall Street Zen lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.8%

CBSH stock opened at $62.68 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $72.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.44 and a 200 day moving average of $62.26.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $445.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.11 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 26.37%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

