CW Advisors LLC Acquires 515 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

CW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 14,878.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,689 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 1,794.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 920,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,159,000 after purchasing an additional 871,978 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,482,000 after purchasing an additional 851,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 57.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,341,000 after purchasing an additional 512,567 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $67,315,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DTE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $138.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.08 and a 200-day moving average of $134.57. DTE Energy Company has a 1 year low of $115.59 and a 1 year high of $142.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $224,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,621.09. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

