CW Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,562 Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance
XMHQ opened at $104.61 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $80.60 and a 52-week high of $109.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.44.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
