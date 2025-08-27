CW Advisors LLC Buys 1,068 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF $GWX

CW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWX. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $858,000. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 109,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,004,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 401.2% in the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 15,727 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

GWX opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $756.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.84.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

