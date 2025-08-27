CW Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 26,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFIC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,696,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,837,000 after purchasing an additional 199,202 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 306,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $31.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

