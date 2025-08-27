CW Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in NeoGenomics, Inc. $NEO

CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000. CW Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NeoGenomics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NEO stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $865.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEO. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $11.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

