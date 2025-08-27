CW Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in NeoGenomics, Inc. $NEO

CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000. CW Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NeoGenomics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.
NEO stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $865.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.54.
NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.
