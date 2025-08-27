CW Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCQ

CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 38,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headland Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,419,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,315,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,027,000 after purchasing an additional 699,021 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,175.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 611,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,110,000 after buying an additional 584,581 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,875.7% in the first quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 450,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after buying an additional 427,962 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,105,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,543,000 after buying an additional 385,440 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.0686 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

