CW Advisors LLC Grows Position in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

CW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 354.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $96.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.11. The firm has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian National Railway Company has a twelve month low of $91.65 and a twelve month high of $121.12.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. National Bank Financial cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.36.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

