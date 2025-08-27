CW Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

CW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of PWR stock opened at $383.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $386.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.22. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $424.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Argus set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Northland Securities cut shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $375.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.45.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

