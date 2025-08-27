CW Advisors LLC Increases Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF $FIDU

CW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 924,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,291,000 after acquiring an additional 88,534 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 107.4% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 283,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after acquiring an additional 146,875 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 274,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 30,176 shares during the period. Finally, Buska Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $81.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

