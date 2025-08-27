CW Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

CW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 488.3% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of SCHE opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $31.95.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

