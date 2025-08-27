CW Advisors LLC Invests $735,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,691,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,716,000 after purchasing an additional 113,915 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,481,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,571,000 after purchasing an additional 102,040 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10,865.4% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,671,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,213 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,232,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,369,000 after acquiring an additional 41,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 981,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,874,000 after acquiring an additional 49,891 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $122.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.43. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $106.00 and a 1 year high of $124.03.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

