CW Advisors LLC Invests $786,000 in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.52. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

