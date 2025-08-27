CW Advisors LLC Makes New $699,000 Investment in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 437.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 132,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 17,715 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,060,000 after buying an additional 169,348 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 271,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after buying an additional 93,244 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,816,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,987,000 after buying an additional 4,479,846 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $49.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 0.04.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

