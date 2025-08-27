CW Advisors LLC Purchases 1,887 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

CW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 79.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,862,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,462,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,758,000 after buying an additional 1,718,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Daniel C. Smith bought 378 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $60,211.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 31,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,961.42. The trade was a 1.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 396 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $63,078.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 43,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,878,938.65. This represents a 0.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,428 shares of company stock valued at $387,271 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $177.09 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.34 and a one year high of $190.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $2.15 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.