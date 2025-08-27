CW Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF $FENY

CW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 114.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,424 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FENY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 312.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 215,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 163,289 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,052,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,398,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2,683.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 92,758 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,833,000.

Shares of FENY opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.65.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

