CW Advisors LLC Takes $805,000 Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP

CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,405,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,005 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,606,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,558,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 5,536,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,537,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $23.34.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

