CW Advisors LLC Takes Position in Energy Transfer LP $ET

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 75,353,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,400,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613,645 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,170,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,329,000 after acquiring an additional 182,705 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,776,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $387,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,381 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,787,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $312,072,000 after purchasing an additional 455,860 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 13,750,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,370,000 after purchasing an additional 610,462 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $25,299.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,185.04. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 69,178,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,938,360.72. This represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Cowen started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:ET opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.07 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 5.80%.Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.33%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.