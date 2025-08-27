D. Boral Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

IBRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded ImmunityBio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

NASDAQ IBRX opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.12. ImmunityBio has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $7.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $26.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ImmunityBio will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,497,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,344,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,325 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 682.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,442,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,622 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,854,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter valued at $7,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

