DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

DAQO New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 760,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 972,066 shares.The stock last traded at $24.92 and had previously closed at $23.90.

The semiconductor company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.54 million. DAQO New Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 58.63%.

DAQO New Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 26th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DQ. Hsbc Global Res lowered DAQO New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on DAQO New Energy in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.51 price objective on shares of DAQO New Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lowered DAQO New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DAQO New Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DAQO New Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DQ. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in DAQO New Energy by 86,700.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DAQO New Energy during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DAQO New Energy during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DAQO New Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DAQO New Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAQO New Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.48.

About DAQO New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Stories

