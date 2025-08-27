DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

DAQO New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 760,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 972,066 shares.The stock last traded at $24.92 and had previously closed at $23.90.
The semiconductor company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.54 million. DAQO New Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 58.63%.
DAQO New Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 26th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DAQO New Energy
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DQ. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in DAQO New Energy by 86,700.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DAQO New Energy during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DAQO New Energy during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DAQO New Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DAQO New Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DAQO New Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.48.
About DAQO New Energy
Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.
