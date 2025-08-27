DAQO New Energy’s (DQ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Glj Research

Glj Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.51 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Get DAQO New Energy alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DAQO New Energy in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of DAQO New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of DAQO New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DQ

DAQO New Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DAQO New Energy stock opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. DAQO New Energy has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $30.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.48.

DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.02. DAQO New Energy had a negative net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $75.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.54 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DAQO New Energy will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAQO New Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DAQO New Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of DAQO New Energy by 86,700.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DAQO New Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DAQO New Energy in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DAQO New Energy in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DAQO New Energy in the first quarter worth about $305,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DAQO New Energy

(Get Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DAQO New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAQO New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.