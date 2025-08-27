DaVita (NYSE:DVA) & Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Head-To-Head Survey

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) and Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of DaVita shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Astrana Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of DaVita shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

DaVita has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrana Health has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DaVita 6.35% 369.39% 4.62% Astrana Health 1.04% 3.43% 1.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares DaVita and Astrana Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DaVita and Astrana Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DaVita 0 3 0 0 2.00 Astrana Health 0 3 6 0 2.67

DaVita presently has a consensus price target of $164.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.31%. Astrana Health has a consensus price target of $53.29, suggesting a potential upside of 75.92%. Given Astrana Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Astrana Health is more favorable than DaVita.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DaVita and Astrana Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DaVita $12.82 billion 0.77 $936.34 million $10.17 13.63 Astrana Health $2.03 billion 0.83 $43.15 million $0.51 59.39

DaVita has higher revenue and earnings than Astrana Health. DaVita is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astrana Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DaVita beats Astrana Health on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers. In addition, the company offers integrated care and disease management services to patients in risk-based and other integrated care arrangements; clinical research programs; physician services; and comprehensive kidney care services. Further, it engages in the provision of acute inpatient dialysis services and related laboratory services; and transplant software business. The company was formerly known as DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. and changed its name to DaVita Inc. in September 2016. DaVita Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc., Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians and extenders, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients. The company was formerly known as Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Astrana Health, Inc. in February 2024. Astrana Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

