Deutsche Bank AG Sells 5,609 Shares of Xencor, Inc. $XNCR

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Xencor were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Xencor alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Xencor by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,761,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,857,000 after purchasing an additional 776,580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Xencor by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Xencor by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 54,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Xencor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Xencor Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $563.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.37. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 25.75% and a negative net margin of 121.52%.The company had revenue of $43.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XNCR shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Xencor from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Xencor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Xencor from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Xencor from $22.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XNCR

Insider Activity at Xencor

In related news, Director Ellen Feigal sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $27,595.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,867.26. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt A. Gustafson sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $27,595.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,087.26. The trade was a 12.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,194 shares of company stock worth $103,209. 5.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xencor

(Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.