Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Expectations for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Price

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 450 to GBX 435 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

MKS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 420 to GBX 400 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 417.50.

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 357.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 346.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 358.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.00, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 319.20 and a 1-year high of GBX 417.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, insider Alison Dolan sold 116,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 333, for a total transaction of £388,384.56. Also, insider Stuart Machin sold 833,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 333, for a total value of £2,777,050.17. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

M&S has a heritage of quality, innovation and value for money and has been voted the UK’s most trusted brand. From these foundations, M&S is reshaping for sustainable profitable growth and value creation.

We operate as a family of businesses, selling high-quality, great-value, own-brand products and services, alongside a carefully selected range of third-party brands.

