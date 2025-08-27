Diginex Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, September 8th (NASDAQ:DGNX)

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:DGNX – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on Monday, September 8th. The 7-1 split was announced on Monday, August 18th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, September 5th.

Shares of DGNX opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. Diginex has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.35.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Diginex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diginex stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:DGNX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Diginex worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

DSL is the wholly owned subsidiary of Diginex Limited. Accordingly, Diginex Limited owns 100% of DSL and all of DSL’s business lines and subsidiaries. DSL is an impact technology business that helps organizations to address the some of the most pressing Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”), climate and sustainability issues, utilizing blockchain, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action.

