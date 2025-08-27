Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Shares Down 4.4% – Here’s Why

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Free Report) was down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.73 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.73 ($0.06). Approximately 80,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 252,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.95 ($0.07).
Digitalbox Stock Down 4.4%
The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.35. The company has a market cap of £5.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.41.
Digitalbox Company Profile
Digitalbox operates the following trading brands, “Entertainment Daily”, “The Daily Mash”, “The Tab”, and “The Poke”. Entertainment Daily produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz and celebrity news.
