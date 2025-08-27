Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$212.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$207.00 to C$212.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DOL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$180.00 to C$223.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. CIBC increased their target price on Dollarama from C$174.00 to C$204.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dollarama from C$162.50 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$205.00 price objective on Dollarama and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$188.14.

Dollarama Stock Down 0.5%

Dollarama Announces Dividend

DOL stock opened at C$192.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$190.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$171.69. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$124.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$198.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.1058 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 4,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$192.31, for a total value of C$794,433.02. Also, Director John Assaly sold 9,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$189.28, for a total transaction of C$1,720,392.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 973 shares in the company, valued at C$184,172.26. This represents a 90.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

