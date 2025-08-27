Dreamland Limited’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 1st (NASDAQ:TDIC)

Dreamland’s (NASDAQ:TDIC – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, September 1st. Dreamland had issued 2,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Dreamland’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Dreamland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th.

Dreamland Trading Down 0.8%

Dreamland Company Profile

Shares of TDIC opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. Dreamland has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

We are an event management service provider based in Hong Kong with over eight years of experience in managing the entire or part of the event lifecycle for our customers. Events encompass a range of public and private events, from trade shows, conferences, concerts, exhibitions, charity galas, brand promotion events to internal corporate events.

