DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 449,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,852,000 after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares during the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 99.6% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 266.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.45, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -348.94%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

