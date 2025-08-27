Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) & Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) Head to Head Survey

Profitability

This table compares Freight Technologies and Dynagas LNG Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A Dynagas LNG Partners 33.92% 15.92% 6.68%

Volatility & Risk

Freight Technologies has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynagas LNG Partners has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.2% of Freight Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Freight Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freight Technologies $12.69 million 0.28 -$5.60 million N/A N/A Dynagas LNG Partners $156.40 million 0.84 $51.55 million $1.09 3.29

This table compares Freight Technologies and Dynagas LNG Partners”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Dynagas LNG Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Freight Technologies.

Summary

Dynagas LNG Partners beats Freight Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform for cross-border shipping in the United States and Mexico. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

