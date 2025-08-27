Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Raymond James Financial upgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $12.58, but opened at $13.55. Raymond James Financial now has a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 680,184 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DYN. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Jones Trading assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.07.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, CEO John Cox purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $911,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 242,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,250.69. This represents a 70.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 20.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,340,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $577,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 16.83 and a current ratio of 16.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

