Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Trading 5.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $500.00 to $540.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Elbit Systems traded as high as $485.00 and last traded at $484.83. Approximately 41,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 105,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $458.71.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $540.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,357,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $520,189,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,276,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 35.1% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 610,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $271,438,000 after purchasing an additional 158,689 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 27.3% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,967,000 after purchasing an additional 101,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 27.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 378,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,600,000 after purchasing an additional 82,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $450.37 and a 200 day moving average of $403.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.33.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.66. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.35%.The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

