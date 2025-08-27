Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA) Receives $25.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.1111.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAVA shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Endava from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Cowen lowered Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Endava from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Endava Trading Down 1.9%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $803.69 million, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.12. Endava has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

