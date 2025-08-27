Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Stock Price Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Free Report) fell 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.77. 379,142 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8,103% from the average session volume of 4,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

