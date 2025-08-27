Energizer Holdings, Inc. $ENR Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,921 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Energizer were worth $16,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in Energizer by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Energizer by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Energizer by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Energizer by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Energizer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Energizer in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Energizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

NYSE:ENR opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $39.51.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.67 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 181.90% and a net margin of 8.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Energizer has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.58%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

