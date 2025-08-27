EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Argus

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EOG. Melius assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.61.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $121.35 on Monday. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18. The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,981,854 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,922,633,000 after purchasing an additional 348,895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,485,402,000 after buying an additional 1,188,552 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,159,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $736,712,000 after buying an additional 249,984 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,077,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $779,433,000 after buying an additional 358,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,530,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $709,201,000 after acquiring an additional 60,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

