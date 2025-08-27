ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) vs. Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Head to Head Analysis

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of ESCO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of ESCO Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Ideal Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ESCO Technologies and Ideal Power”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESCO Technologies $1.03 billion 4.90 $101.88 million $4.44 43.88 Ideal Power $90,000.00 464.67 -$10.42 million ($1.23) -4.00

ESCO Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESCO Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ESCO Technologies has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ESCO Technologies and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESCO Technologies 10.37% 11.19% 7.12% Ideal Power -58,031.58% -66.48% -58.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ESCO Technologies and Ideal Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESCO Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ideal Power 0 1 0 0 2.00

ESCO Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $187.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.77%. Given ESCO Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ESCO Technologies is more favorable than Ideal Power.

Summary

ESCO Technologies beats Ideal Power on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESCO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc. produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines. It also designs, develops, and manufactures elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions for U.S. naval vessels; and mission-critical bushings, pins, sleeves, and precision-tolerance machined components for landing gear, rotor heads, engine mounts, flight controls, and actuation systems for the aerospace and defense industries. The Utility Solutions Group segment provides diagnostic testing solutions that enable electric power grid operators to assess the integrity of high-voltage power delivery equipment; and decision support tools for the renewable energy industry, primarily wind and solar. The RF Test & Measurement segment designs and manufactures RF test and secure communication facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and RF absorptive materials, filters, antennas, field probes, test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests. The company distributes its products through a network of distributors, sales representatives, direct sales teams, and in-house sales personnel. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Ideal Power

(Get Free Report)

Ideal Power Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

