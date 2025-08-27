Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 37,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 45,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Eskay Mining Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.42.

About Eskay Mining

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

