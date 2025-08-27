Estate Counselors LLC Purchases New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104,520 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,416,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681,004 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,564,961,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,745 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,076,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,297,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926,749 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $228.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,675,986,299 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

