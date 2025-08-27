Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 price objective on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $111.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $118.06.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 12.15%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,989,480.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 50,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,645.78. This represents a 29.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,489.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,621,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,237 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,848,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,586 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,746,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,172 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 1,055.1% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,322,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,327,000 after buying an additional 2,121,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,784,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

