Evercore ISI Lowers BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $110.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ opened at $96.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $121.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $6,432,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,563,100.16. This trade represents a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,916,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 368,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,441,097.64. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,061 shares of company stock valued at $15,027,745 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.