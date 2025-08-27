EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EZPW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

EZCORP Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $16.64.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $310.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.25 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EZCORP will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at EZCORP

In related news, COO John Blair Jr. Powell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $48,335.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 145,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,025.23. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in EZCORP in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 60.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in EZCORP in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 652.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

