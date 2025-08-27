Figma (NYSE:FIG) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Figma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Figma in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Figma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Shares of NYSE:FIG opened at $70.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.61. Figma has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $142.92.

In related news, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 2,668,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $84,115,974.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 47,639,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,606,874.24. This trade represents a 5.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Greylock Xiv Gp Llc sold 3,074,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $96,885,530.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,921,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,041,623.79. This represents a 51.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,312,500 and have sold 19,617,451 shares valued at $618,294,215.

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

