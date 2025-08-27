Figma (NYSE:FIG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FIG. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Figma in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Figma in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Figma to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Figma in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Figma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Figma Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of Figma stock opened at $70.01 on Monday. Figma has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $142.92. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.61.

In other news, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 2,668,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $84,115,974.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 47,639,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,606,874.24. This represents a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Greylock Xiv Gp Llc sold 3,074,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $96,885,530.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,921,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,041,623.79. This represents a 51.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,312,500 and sold 19,617,451 shares valued at $618,294,215.

About Figma

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

